USC vs. Colorado: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - September 30
The No. 8 USC Trojans (4-0) are massive, 21.5-point favorites on the road versus the Colorado Buffaloes (3-1) on Saturday, September 30, 2023. Each team features a dynamic pass attack, with the Trojans third in passing yards per contest, and the Buffaloes fifth. The over/under for the outing is 73.5 points.
You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the USC vs. Colorado matchup in this article.
USC vs. Colorado Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Boulder, Colorado
- Venue: Folsom Field
USC vs. Colorado Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|USC Moneyline
|Colorado Moneyline
|BetMGM
|USC (-21.5)
|73.5
|-2000
|+1000
|FanDuel
|USC (-21.5)
|73.5
|-1450
|+810
USC vs. Colorado Betting Trends
- USC has won two games against the spread this season.
- The Trojans have covered the spread twice when favored by 21.5 points or more this season (in four opportunities).
- Colorado has a record of 2-2-0 against the spread this year.
USC & Colorado 2023 Futures Odds
|USC
|To Win the National Champ.
|+1600
|Bet $100 to win $1600
|To Win the Pac-12
|+225
|Bet $100 to win $225
|Colorado
|To Win the National Champ.
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
|To Win the Pac-12
|+5000
|Bet $100 to win $5000
