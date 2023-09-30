The Milwaukee Brewers, including Tyrone Taylor (.343 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 74 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Jordan Wicks and the Chicago Cubs at American Family Field, Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.

He collected two extra-base hits in his previous appearance (2-for-4 with two doubles and two RBI) against the Cardinals.

Tyrone Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: American Family Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Cubs Starter: Jordan Wicks
  • TV Channel: BSWI
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Tyrone Taylor At The Plate

  • Taylor is batting .234 with 16 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and eight walks.
  • Taylor has had a hit in 38 of 68 games this year (55.9%), including multiple hits 13 times (19.1%).
  • Looking at the 68 games he has played this year, he's went deep in eight of them (11.8%), and in 3.8% of his trips to the plate.
  • Taylor has driven home a run in 24 games this season (35.3%), including more than one RBI in 13.2% of his games.
  • He has scored a run in 25 games this season, with multiple runs seven times.

Other Brewers Players vs the Cubs

Tyrone Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
30 GP 37
.275 AVG .200
.308 OBP .236
.500 SLG .383
15 XBH 11
4 HR 5
19 RBI 14
25/3 K/BB 27/5
3 SB 4

Cubs Pitching Rankings

  • The Cubs pitching staff ranks 18th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Cubs have a 4.14 team ERA that ranks 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Cubs pitchers combine to give up 176 home runs (1.1 per game), the fifth-fewest in baseball.
  • Wicks (4-1) takes the mound for the Cubs in his seventh start of the season. He's put together a 3.00 ERA in 33 2/3 innings pitched, with 23 strikeouts.
  • The lefty last pitched on Sunday against the Colorado Rockies, when he tossed six innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up four hits.
  • The 24-year-old has an ERA of 3.00, with 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents have a .225 batting average against him.
