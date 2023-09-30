Tyrone Taylor vs. Cubs Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 30
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 6:34 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The Milwaukee Brewers, including Tyrone Taylor (.343 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 74 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Jordan Wicks and the Chicago Cubs at American Family Field, Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.
He collected two extra-base hits in his previous appearance (2-for-4 with two doubles and two RBI) against the Cardinals.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Tyrone Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cubs Starter: Jordan Wicks
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Looking to place a prop bet on Tyrone Taylor? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Brewers Injury Report
|Brewers vs Cubs Betting Trends & Stats
|Brewers vs Cubs Player Props
|Brewers vs Cubs Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Brewers vs Cubs
|Brewers vs Cubs Odds
|Brewers vs Cubs Prediction
Tyrone Taylor At The Plate
- Taylor is batting .234 with 16 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and eight walks.
- Taylor has had a hit in 38 of 68 games this year (55.9%), including multiple hits 13 times (19.1%).
- Looking at the 68 games he has played this year, he's went deep in eight of them (11.8%), and in 3.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Taylor has driven home a run in 24 games this season (35.3%), including more than one RBI in 13.2% of his games.
- He has scored a run in 25 games this season, with multiple runs seven times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Other Brewers Players vs the Cubs
- Click Here for Christian Yelich
- Click Here for Mark Canha
- Click Here for Carlos Santana
- Click Here for Willy Adames
- Click Here for Josh Donaldson
- Click Here for William Contreras
Tyrone Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|37
|.275
|AVG
|.200
|.308
|OBP
|.236
|.500
|SLG
|.383
|15
|XBH
|11
|4
|HR
|5
|19
|RBI
|14
|25/3
|K/BB
|27/5
|3
|SB
|4
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The Cubs pitching staff ranks 18th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cubs have a 4.14 team ERA that ranks 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to give up 176 home runs (1.1 per game), the fifth-fewest in baseball.
- Wicks (4-1) takes the mound for the Cubs in his seventh start of the season. He's put together a 3.00 ERA in 33 2/3 innings pitched, with 23 strikeouts.
- The lefty last pitched on Sunday against the Colorado Rockies, when he tossed six innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 3.00, with 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents have a .225 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.