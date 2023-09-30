The No. 2 Michigan Wolverines (4-0) are heavy, 17.5-point favorites on the road at Memorial Stadium (Lincoln, NE) against the Nebraska Cornhuskers (2-2) on Saturday, September 30, 2023. Both teams have tough rush defenses, with the Wolverines 14th against the run in the nation, and the Cornhuskers second defending the running game. A 38.5-point over/under is set for the game.

Michigan owns the 61st-ranked offense this season (405.3 yards per game), and has been even more effective defensively, ranking third-best with just 231.5 yards allowed per game. Nebraska's defense has been paving the way for the team, as it ranks 23rd-best in the FBS with 298 total yards allowed per contest. In terms of offense, it is compiling 359.3 total yards per game, which ranks 90th.

Michigan vs. Nebraska Game Info

Michigan vs Nebraska Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Michigan -17.5 -110 -110 38.5 -115 -105 -1000 +650

Michigan Betting Records & Stats

Michigan has compiled a 0-3-0 record against the spread this season.

The Wolverines have not covered the spread this season (0-3 ATS) when playing as at least 17.5-point favorites.

Each Michigan three games with a set total this season have finished under the over/under.

Michigan has been favored on the moneyline a total of three times this season, and they've won each of those games.

Michigan has played three times as a moneyline favorite with odds of -1000 or shorter, and claimed a victory in each game.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Wolverines' implied win probability is 90.9%.

Michigan Stats Leaders

J.J. McCarthy has recorded 915 yards (228.8 ypg) on 71-of-89 passing with eight touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 86 rushing yards (21.5 ypg) on 14 carries.

The team's top rusher, Blake Corum, has carried the ball 58 times for 351 yards (87.8 per game), scoring eight times.

Donovan Edwards has been handed the ball 33 times this year and racked up 109 yards (27.3 per game). He's also helped out in the pass game with 11 grabs for 100 yards

Roman Wilson has hauled in 15 catches for 268 yards (67 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone six times as a receiver.

Cornelius Johnson has caught 13 passes for 224 yards (56 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Colston Loveland has a total of 168 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 14 throws.

Jaylen Harrell paces the team with 2.5 sacks, and also has one TFL and 10 tackles.

Junior Colson, Michigan's leading tackler, has 22 tackles and two TFL this year.

Mike Sainristil leads the team with two interceptions, while also collecting 12 tackles, two TFL, one sack, and two passes defended.

