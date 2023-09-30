The No. 2 Michigan Wolverines (4-0), with the 14th-ranked run defense in the country, will visit the Nebraska Cornhuskers (2-2) and the sixth-ranked rushing attack, on Saturday, September 30, 2023. The Cornhuskers are heavy underdogs, by 17.5 points. The over/under is set at 40 in the contest.

In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Michigan vs. Nebraska matchup.

Michigan vs. Nebraska Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Lincoln, Nebraska

Lincoln, Nebraska Venue: Memorial Stadium (Lincoln, NE)

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Michigan vs. Nebraska Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Michigan Moneyline Nebraska Moneyline BetMGM Michigan (-17.5) 40 -1100 +700 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Michigan (-17.5) 40.5 -1250 +740 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 5 Odds

Michigan vs. Nebraska Betting Trends

Michigan has put together a 0-3-0 record against the spread this season.

The Wolverines have not covered the spread this season (0-3 ATS) when playing as at least 17.5-point favorites.

Nebraska has a record of 2-2-0 against the spread this season.

Michigan 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +400 Bet $100 to win $400 To Win the Big Ten +160 Bet $100 to win $160

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.