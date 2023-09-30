Our projection model predicts the Iowa Hawkeyes will take down the Michigan State Spartans on Saturday, September 30 at 7:30 PM. For a complete projection on the game at Kinnick Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep scrolling.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Michigan State vs. Iowa Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Michigan State (+10.5) Over (36.5) Iowa 23, Michigan State 17

Watch this game on Fubo

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 5 Big Ten Predictions

Michigan State Betting Info (2023)

Looking to bet on Iowa vs. Michigan State? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

The implied probability of a win by the Spartans based on the moneyline is 25.6%.

The Spartans have covered the spread twice in four opportunities this year.

Michigan State has not yet covered the spread as underdogs of 10.5 points or more this year (0-1).

The Spartans have gone over in one of four games with a set total (25%).

The average point total for Michigan State this year is 12.5 points higher than this game's over/under.

Iowa Betting Info (2023)

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Hawkeyes' implied win probability is 78.9%.

The Hawkeyes have won twice against the spread this year.

In games it has played as 10.5-point favorites or more, Iowa has an ATS record of 1-1.

The Hawkeyes have had one game (out of four) go over the total this season.

Iowa games average 40 total points per game this season, 3.5 greater than the over/under for this matchup.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Spartans vs. Hawkeyes 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Iowa 21.3 17 32.5 12 10 22 Michigan State 23 23.3 23 23.3 -- --

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.