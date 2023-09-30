Based on our computer projections, the Michigan Wolverines will defeat the Nebraska Cornhuskers when the two teams play at Memorial Stadium (Lincoln, NE) on Saturday, September 30, which begins at 3:30 PM. For our projections on the spead, point total, and final score, check out the rest of the article below.

Michigan vs. Nebraska Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Nebraska (+17.5) Under (40.5) Michigan 24, Nebraska 14

Week 5 Big Ten Predictions

Michigan Betting Info (2023)

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Wolverines have an implied win probability of 90.9%.

The Wolverines haven't won a game against the spread this year.

Michigan has not covered a spread (0-3) when playing as at least 17.5-point favorites.

None of the Wolverines' three games has gone over the point total this season.

The over/under in this matchup is 40.5 points, 14.3 fewer than the average total in this season's Michigan contests.

Nebraska Betting Info (2023)

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Cornhuskers have a 13.3% chance to win.

The Cornhuskers is 2-2-0 against the spread this season.

One of the Cornhuskers' four games with a set total has hit the over (25%).

Nebraska games this season have averaged a total of 46.6 points, 6.1 more than the point total in this matchup.

Wolverines vs. Cornhuskers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Michigan 31.8 5.8 31.8 5.8 -- -- Nebraska 21.8 18.5 31.5 12.5 12.0 24.5

