Week 5 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Michigan
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 4:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
In one of the many exciting matchups on the college football schedule in Week 5, fans in Michigan should have tune in to see the Michigan Wolverines and the Nebraska Cornhuskers hit the field at Memorial Stadium (Lincoln, NE).
College Football Games to Watch in Michigan on TV This Week
Eastern Michigan Eagles at Central Michigan Chippewas
- Time: 1:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 30
- Venue: Kelly/Shorts Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: Central Michigan (-9.5)
Ball State Cardinals at Western Michigan Broncos
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 30
- Venue: Waldo Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: Western Michigan (-1.5)
No. 2 Michigan Wolverines at Nebraska Cornhuskers
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 30
- Venue: Memorial Stadium (Lincoln, NE)
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Michigan (-17.5)
Michigan State Spartans at Iowa Hawkeyes
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 30
- Venue: Kinnick Stadium
- TV Channel: NBC
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Iowa (-10.5)
