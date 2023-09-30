In one of the many exciting matchups on the college football schedule in Week 5, fans in Michigan should have tune in to see the Michigan Wolverines and the Nebraska Cornhuskers hit the field at Memorial Stadium (Lincoln, NE).

Watch every important college football game this season on Fubo and ESPN+!

Click here for how to watch information on this week's Top 25 games!

College Football Games to Watch in Michigan on TV This Week

Eastern Michigan Eagles at Central Michigan Chippewas

Time: 1:30 PM ET

1:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 30

Saturday, September 30 Venue: Kelly/Shorts Stadium

Kelly/Shorts Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: Central Michigan (-9.5)

Ball State Cardinals at Western Michigan Broncos

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 30

Saturday, September 30 Venue: Waldo Stadium

Waldo Stadium TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: Western Michigan (-1.5)

No. 2 Michigan Wolverines at Nebraska Cornhuskers

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 30

Saturday, September 30 Venue: Memorial Stadium (Lincoln, NE)

Memorial Stadium (Lincoln, NE) TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Michigan (-17.5)

Michigan State Spartans at Iowa Hawkeyes

Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 30

Saturday, September 30 Venue: Kinnick Stadium

Kinnick Stadium TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Iowa (-10.5)

Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ and watch college football all season long!