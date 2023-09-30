Josh Donaldson vs. Cubs Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 30
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 9:27 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
After going 0-for-3 in his most recent game, Josh Donaldson and the Milwaukee Brewers face the Chicago Cubs (who will hand the ball to Jordan Wicks) at 7:10 PM ET on Saturday.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Cubs.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Josh Donaldson Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cubs Starter: Jordan Wicks
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Donaldson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Josh Donaldson At The Plate
- Donaldson is hitting .158 with five doubles, 13 home runs and 21 walks.
- Donaldson has had a hit in 21 of 49 games this year (42.9%), including multiple hits four times (8.2%).
- In 24.5% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 7.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Donaldson has picked up an RBI in 34.7% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 10.2% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in three contests.
- In 17 of 49 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Josh Donaldson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|12
|.127
|AVG
|.163
|.236
|OBP
|.208
|.365
|SLG
|.535
|5
|XBH
|6
|5
|HR
|5
|5
|RBI
|10
|19/9
|K/BB
|13/3
|0
|SB
|0
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 18th in the league.
- The Cubs' 4.14 team ERA ranks 14th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Cubs give up the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (176 total, 1.1 per game).
- Wicks gets the start for the Cubs, his seventh of the season. He is 4-1 with a 3.00 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 33 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, the left-hander tossed six innings against the Colorado Rockies, allowing three earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- In six games this season, the 24-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.00, with 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .225 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.