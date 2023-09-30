The Central Michigan Chippewas (2-2) will play a fellow MAC opponent, the Eastern Michigan Eagles (2-2) in a matchup on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Kelly/Shorts Stadium. The Chippewas are considerable favorites in this one, with the spread posted at 7.5 points. The over/under is set at 47.5 in the outing.

In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Central Michigan vs. Eastern Michigan matchup.

Eastern Michigan vs. Central Michigan Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023
  • Time: 1:30 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
  • City: Mount Pleasant, Michigan
  • Venue: Kelly/Shorts Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Eastern Michigan vs. Central Michigan Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Central Michigan Moneyline Eastern Michigan Moneyline
BetMGM Central Michigan (-7.5) 47.5 -275 +210 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel Central Michigan (-7.5) 48.5 -330 +260 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 5 Odds

Eastern Michigan vs. Central Michigan Betting Trends

  • Eastern Michigan has covered once in three chances against the spread this year.
  • The Eagles have been an underdog by 7.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.
  • Central Michigan has a record of 2-2-0 against the spread this season.
  • The Chippewas have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 7.5-point favorites.

Eastern Michigan 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win the MAC +1400 Bet $100 to win $1400

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.