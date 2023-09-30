The Central Michigan Chippewas (2-2) host a MAC showdown against the Eastern Michigan Eagles (2-2) on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Kelly/Shorts Stadium.

Central Michigan ranks 20th-worst in total offense (318 yards per game) and sixth-worst in total defense (481.8 yards per game allowed) this season. Eastern Michigan ranks fourth-worst in points per game (14.5), but it has been more effective on the other side of the ball, ranking 53rd in the FBS with 21.5 points allowed per contest.

Eastern Michigan vs. Central Michigan Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 1:30 PM ET

1:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Mount Pleasant, Michigan Venue: Kelly/Shorts Stadium

Eastern Michigan vs. Central Michigan Key Statistics

Eastern Michigan Central Michigan 240 (130th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 318 (112th) 415.8 (103rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 481.8 (120th) 115.5 (109th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 151.3 (70th) 124.5 (127th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 166.8 (117th) 6 (68th) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (13th) 6 (54th) Takeaways (Rank) 2 (119th)

Eastern Michigan Stats Leaders

Austin Smith has compiled 456 yards on 55.3% passing while collecting two touchdown passes with three interceptions this season. He's also rushed for 49 yards .

Samson Evans has run for 220 yards on 38 carries so far this year while scoring one time on the ground.

Jaylon Jackson has piled up 196 yards (on 39 attempts) with one touchdown.

Tanner Knue has hauled in 119 receiving yards on 15 receptions to pace his team so far this season while scoring one touchdown as a receiver.

Blake Daniels has put together a 101-yard season so far. He's caught nine passes on 16 targets.

Hamze Elzayat has racked up 81 reciving yards (20.3 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

Central Michigan Stats Leaders

Jase Bauer has thrown for 381 yards (95.3 ypg) to lead Central Michigan, completing 54.2% of his passes and tossing one touchdown pass this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 98 rushing yards on 30 carries with five rushing touchdowns.

Myles Bailey has carried the ball 49 times for a team-high 211 yards on the ground and has found the end zone two times as a runner.

Bert Emanuel Jr. has carried the ball 40 times for 150 yards (37.5 per game) and two touchdowns.

Jesse Prewitt III's leads his squad with 233 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 13 receptions (out of 15 targets) and scored two touchdowns.

Chris Parker has grabbed seven passes while averaging 42 yards per game and scoring one touchdown.

Tyson Davis has compiled seven grabs for 117 yards, an average of 29.3 yards per game. He's scored one time as a receiver this season.

