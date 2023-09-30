The Central Michigan Chippewas should win their game against the Eastern Michigan Eagles at 1:30 PM on Saturday, September 30, according to our computer projection model. If you're seeking more predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, we list those numbers below.

Eastern Michigan vs. Central Michigan Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Eastern Michigan (+9.5) Under (46.5) Central Michigan 23, Eastern Michigan 21

Week 5 MAC Predictions

Eastern Michigan Betting Info (2023)

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 27.8% chance of a victory for the Eagles.

The Eagles have covered the spread once in three opportunities this year.

Eastern Michigan is a perfect 1-0 against the spread when an underdog by 9.5 points or more this season.

The Eagles' three games with a set total this season have all gone under the over/under.

The average over/under for Eastern Michigan games this season is 3.3 more points than the point total of 46.5 in this outing.

Central Michigan Betting Info (2023)

The Chippewas have an implied moneyline win probability of 77.8% in this contest.

The Chippewas have posted two wins against the spread this year.

There have been three Chippewas games (out of four) that went over the total this year.

The average total for Central Michigan games this season has been 47.8, 1.3 points higher than the total for this game.

Eagles vs. Chippewas 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Central Michigan 25.8 36 45 42 19.3 34 Eastern Michigan 14.5 21.5 26 20 3 23

