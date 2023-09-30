Christian Yelich vs. Cubs Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 30
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
The Milwaukee Brewers, including Christian Yelich and his .568 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Jordan Wicks and the Chicago Cubs at American Family Field, Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Cubs.
Christian Yelich Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cubs Starter: Jordan Wicks
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Discover More About This Game
Christian Yelich At The Plate
- Yelich leads Milwaukee with an OBP of .369 this season while batting .277 with 77 walks and 105 runs scored.
- Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 28th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 14th and he is 63rd in slugging.
- Yelich has had a hit in 99 of 143 games this year (69.2%), including multiple hits 40 times (28.0%).
- In 17 games this season, he has gone deep (11.9%, and 3% of his trips to the plate).
- Yelich has had an RBI in 49 games this season (34.3%), including 18 multi-RBI outings (12.6%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored a run in 73 games this season, with multiple runs 26 times.
Christian Yelich Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|71
|GP
|72
|.282
|AVG
|.273
|.382
|OBP
|.357
|.436
|SLG
|.464
|24
|XBH
|31
|7
|HR
|12
|34
|RBI
|43
|72/40
|K/BB
|67/37
|15
|SB
|12
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The Cubs pitching staff is 18th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cubs have a 4.14 team ERA that ranks 14th among all league pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to give up the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (176 total, 1.1 per game).
- Wicks gets the start for the Cubs, his seventh of the season. He is 4-1 with a 3.00 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 33 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last appeared on Sunday against the Colorado Rockies, when he threw six innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 24-year-old has put up a 3.00 ERA and 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings across six games this season, while allowing a batting average of .225 to opposing hitters.
