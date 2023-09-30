The Milwaukee Brewers, including Christian Yelich and his .568 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Jordan Wicks and the Chicago Cubs at American Family Field, Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Cubs.

Christian Yelich Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Jordan Wicks

Jordan Wicks TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Christian Yelich At The Plate

Yelich leads Milwaukee with an OBP of .369 this season while batting .277 with 77 walks and 105 runs scored.

Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 28th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 14th and he is 63rd in slugging.

Yelich has had a hit in 99 of 143 games this year (69.2%), including multiple hits 40 times (28.0%).

In 17 games this season, he has gone deep (11.9%, and 3% of his trips to the plate).

Yelich has had an RBI in 49 games this season (34.3%), including 18 multi-RBI outings (12.6%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored a run in 73 games this season, with multiple runs 26 times.

Christian Yelich Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 71 GP 72 .282 AVG .273 .382 OBP .357 .436 SLG .464 24 XBH 31 7 HR 12 34 RBI 43 72/40 K/BB 67/37 15 SB 12

