If you're wondering how to watch this week's local high school football action in Cheboygan County, Michigan, keep your browser locked on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Michigan This Week

Cheboygan County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

Cheboygan Area High School at Traverse City St. Francis High School

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on September 30

1:00 PM ET on September 30 Location: Traverse City, MI

Traverse City, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Morenci Area High School at Inland Lakes High School