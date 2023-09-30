When the Central Michigan Chippewas play the Eastern Michigan Eagles at 1:30 PM on Saturday, September 30, our computer model predicts the Chippewas will win the game. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can read below.

Central Michigan vs. Eastern Michigan Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Eastern Michigan (+9.5) Under (46.5) Central Michigan 23, Eastern Michigan 21

Week 5 MAC Predictions

Central Michigan Betting Info (2023)

The Chippewas have an implied moneyline win probability of 77.8% in this contest.

The Chippewas have posted two wins against the spread this year.

The Chippewas have played four games this year and three of them have gone over the total.

Central Michigan games have had an average of 47.8 points this season, 1.3 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Eastern Michigan Betting Info (2023)

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 27.8% chance of a victory for the Eagles.

The Eagles have covered the spread once in three opportunities this year.

Eastern Michigan is 1-0 against the spread so far when playing as at least 9.5-point underdogs.

The Eagles have not hit the over on a point total in three games with a set over/under.

Eastern Michigan games this season have averaged a total of 49.8 points, 3.3 more than the point total in this matchup.

Chippewas vs. Eagles 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Central Michigan 25.8 36.0 45.0 42.0 19.3 34.0 Eastern Michigan 14.5 21.5 26.0 20.0 3.0 23.0

