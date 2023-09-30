Carlos Santana vs. Cubs Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 30
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 9:27 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Carlos Santana -- with a slugging percentage of .524 in his past 10 games, including one home run -- will be in action for the Milwaukee Brewers versus the Chicago Cubs, with Jordan Wicks on the hill, on September 30 at 7:10 PM ET.
He racked up three RBI (going 2-for-5 with a double and a triple) in his most recent game against the Cubs.
Carlos Santana Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cubs Starter: Jordan Wicks
- TV Channel: BSWI
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Looking to place a prop bet on Carlos Santana? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Carlos Santana At The Plate
- Santana is batting .240 with 33 doubles, a triple, 22 home runs and 63 walks.
- Santana will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .400 with one homer over the course of his last games.
- In 62.5% of his games this season (90 of 144), Santana has picked up at least one hit, and in 33 of those games (22.9%) he recorded more than one.
- He has hit a home run in 13.9% of his games in 2023, and 3.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Santana has picked up an RBI in 36.1% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 16.0% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in eight contests.
- He has scored in 59 games this season (41.0%), including multiple runs in 15 games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Carlos Santana Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|69
|GP
|75
|.261
|AVG
|.223
|.346
|OBP
|.292
|.434
|SLG
|.419
|24
|XBH
|32
|9
|HR
|13
|30
|RBI
|55
|42/33
|K/BB
|59/30
|4
|SB
|2
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The Cubs pitching staff ranks 18th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cubs have the 14th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.14).
- The Cubs surrender the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (176 total, 1.1 per game).
- Wicks (4-1 with a 3.00 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 33 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cubs, his seventh of the season.
- The lefty's last time out came on Sunday against the Colorado Rockies, when he tossed six innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up four hits.
- In six games this season, the 24-year-old has an ERA of 3.00, with 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .225 against him.
