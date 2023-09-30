The Milwaukee Brewers and Tyrone Taylor take the field in the second game of a three-game series against Ian Happ and the Chicago Cubs, on Saturday at American Family Field.

Brewers vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Brewers' 162 home runs rank 25th in Major League Baseball.

Milwaukee ranks 26th in the majors with a .385 team slugging percentage.

The Brewers have a team batting average of .240 this season, which ranks 23rd among MLB teams.

Milwaukee ranks 17th in the majors with 718 total runs scored this season.

The Brewers have the 17th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.319).

The Brewers rank 16th in strikeouts per game (8.7) among MLB offenses.

Milwaukee strikes out 8.9 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 14th in MLB.

Milwaukee has the lowest ERA in baseball at 3.73.

Brewers pitchers have a 1.183 WHIP this season, second-best in the majors.

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Brewers' Eric Lauer (4-5) will make his ninth start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Saturday, May 20, when he threw three innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, giving up six earned runs.

He has started eight games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in two of them.

Lauer has started eight games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings four times. He averages 4.7 innings per appearance.

He has one appearance this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his nine chances this season.

Brewers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Brewers Starter Opponent Starter 9/24/2023 Marlins L 6-1 Away Freddy Peralta Edward Cabrera 9/26/2023 Cardinals L 4-1 Home Adrian Houser Miles Mikolas 9/27/2023 Cardinals W 3-2 Home Wade Miley Zack Thompson 9/28/2023 Cardinals W 3-0 Home Corbin Burnes Dakota Hudson 9/29/2023 Cubs W 4-3 Home Colin Rea Kyle Hendricks 9/30/2023 Cubs - Home Eric Lauer Jordan Wicks 10/1/2023 Cubs - Home Adrian Houser Justin Steele

