Saturday's game features the Milwaukee Brewers (91-69) and the Chicago Cubs (82-78) facing off at American Family Field in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 5-4 win for the Brewers according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET on September 30.

The Cubs will give the ball to Jordan Wicks (4-1, 3.00 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 5 on the season, and the Brewers will turn to Eric Lauer (4-5, 5.48 ERA).

Brewers vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: BSWI

BSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Brewers vs. Cubs Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Brewers 6, Cubs 5.

Total Prediction for Brewers vs. Cubs

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Read More About This Game

Brewers Performance Insights

The Brewers have been the underdog just one time in the past 10 contests and won that game.

When it comes to the over/under, Milwaukee and its opponents are 4-5-1 in its previous 10 games.

The Brewers' previous 10 matchups have not had a spread set by sportsbooks.

The Brewers have come away with 36 wins in the 69 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Milwaukee has been victorious 25 times in 51 chances when named as an underdog of at least +100 or longer on the moneyline.

The Brewers have an implied victory probability of 50% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Milwaukee scores the 17th-most runs in baseball (718 total, 4.5 per game).

Brewers pitchers have the lowest combined ERA in the majors at 3.73.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Brewers Schedule