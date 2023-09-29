The Milwaukee Brewers, including William Contreras (.455 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 88 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Kyle Hendricks and the Chicago Cubs at American Family Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Cardinals.

William Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Stadium: American Family Field

Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks

TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

William Contreras At The Plate

Contreras leads Milwaukee in OBP (.367), slugging percentage (.461) and total hits (153) this season.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 13th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 16th and he is 53rd in slugging.

Contreras is batting .421 during his last outings and is on a 15-game hitting streak.

In 74.6% of his 138 games this season, Contreras has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 44 multi-hit games.

He has homered in 12.3% of his games this year, and 2.8% of his trips to the plate.

Contreras has driven home a run in 52 games this season (37.7%), including more than one RBI in 13.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on six occasions..

In 48.6% of his games this season (67 of 138), he has scored, and in 16 of those games (11.6%) he has scored more than once.

William Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 67 GP 71 .297 AVG .283 .382 OBP .354 .488 SLG .438 28 XBH 28 9 HR 8 36 RBI 41 47/34 K/BB 77/27 0 SB 5

Cubs Pitching Rankings