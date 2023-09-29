High school football action in Wexford County, Michigan is on the schedule this week, and information on these games is available below, if you're looking for how to watch them.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Michigan This Week

Wexford County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

Cadillac High School at Petoskey High School