Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Wayne County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
If your plans this week include seeing the local high school football games in Wayne County, Michigan, then there is some important info for you to know. Find out how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the article below.
Wayne County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Cornerstone Lincoln King Academy High School at University Prep Science and Math
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Detroit, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Thurston High School at Robichaud High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Redford, MI
- Conference: Western Wayne
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cabrini High School at University Liggett School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Grosse Pointe Woods, MI
- Conference: Catholic High School League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Romulus High School at Crestwood High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Dearborn Heights, MI
- Conference: Western Wayne
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Southgate Anderson High School at Woodhaven High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Brownstown Township, MI
- Conference: Downriver
- How to Stream: Watch Here
OA Carlson High School at Trenton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Trenton, MI
- Conference: Downriver
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Churchill High School at Fordson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Dearborn, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Edsel Ford High School at Clarenceville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Livonia, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Plymouth High School at Novi High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Novi, MI
- Conference: Kensington Lakes
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Salem High School at Northville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Northville, MI
- Conference: Kensington Lakes
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Brighton High School at Canton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Canton, MI
- Conference: Kensington Lakes
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Annapolis High School at Melvindale High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Melvindale, MI
- Conference: Western Wayne
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wayne Memorial High School at Dearborn High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Dearborn, MI
- Conference: Kensington Lakes
- How to Stream: Watch Here
John Glenn High School - Westland at Belleville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Belleville, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Franklin High School at Stevenson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Livonia, MI
- Conference: Kensington Lakes
- How to Stream: Watch Here
U Of D Jesuit High School at Divine Child High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Dearborn, MI
- Conference: Catholic High School League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bishop Foley High School at Gabriel Richard Catholic High School - Riverview
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Riverview, MI
- Conference: Catholic High School League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Ecorse Community High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Ecorse, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Redford Union High School at Garden City High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Garden City, MI
- Conference: Western Wayne
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Flat Rock High School at Milan High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Milan, MI
- Conference: Huron League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Grosse Pointe South High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Grosse Pointe, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Grosse Pointe North High School at Lake Shore High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: St. Clair Shores, MI
- Conference: Macomb Area Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Airport High School at New Boston Huron High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: New Boston, MI
- Conference: Huron League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Martin Luther King High School at Renaissance High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Detroit, MI
- Conference: Detroit Public 1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Central High School - Detroit at Osborn High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Detroit, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mumford High School at Henry Ford High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Detroit, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
