Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Saint Joseph County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school football action in Saint Joseph County, Michigan is happening this week, and information on these games is available in this article, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Saint Joseph County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Centreville High School at Cassopolis Ross Beatty High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Cassopolis, MI
- Conference: Southwest 10
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at White Pigeon High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: White Pigeon, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Otsego High School at Sturgis High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Sturgis, MI
- Conference: Wolverine
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Constantine High School at Allegan High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Allegan, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mendon High School at Lenawee Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Adrian, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
