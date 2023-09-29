Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Saint Clair County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Wanting to catch this week's high school football games in Saint Clair County, Michigan? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, read on.
Saint Clair County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Capac High School at Dryden High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Dryden, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
L'Anse Creuse North High School at Port Huron High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Port Huron, MI
- Conference: Macomb Area Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cardinal Mooney Catholic High School at Everest Collegiate High School and Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Clarkston, MI
- Conference: Catholic High School League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
