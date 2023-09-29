The 2023 high school football season is in progress, and if you're searching for how to watch games in Roscommon County, Michigan this week, we've got the information.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Michigan This Week

Roscommon County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

Roscommon High School at Houghton Lake High School