The 2023 high school football season is in progress, and if you're searching for how to watch games in Roscommon County, Michigan this week, we've got the information.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Michigan This Week

  • Montcalm County
  • Genesee County
  • Livingston County
  • Gratiot County
  • Mecosta County
  • Shiawassee County
  • Isabella County
  • Oakland County

    • Roscommon County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

    Roscommon High School at Houghton Lake High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
    • Location: Houghton Lake, MI
    • Conference: Highland
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.