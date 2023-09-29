High school football is happening this week in Ottawa County, Michigan, and info on these games is available in this article, if you're looking for how to stream them.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Michigan This Week

Ottawa County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

Holland High School at Zeeland West High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Zeeland, MI

Zeeland, MI Conference: OK Conference

OK Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Caledonia High School at Hudsonville High School