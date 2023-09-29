Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Otsego County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school football competition in Otsego County, Michigan is on the schedule this week, and information on these games is available in this article, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Michigan This Week
Otsego County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Alpena High School at Gaylord High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Gaylord, MI
- Conference: Big North
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Kalkaska High School at Johannesburg-Lewiston High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Johannesburg, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.