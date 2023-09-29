This week, there's high school football on the agenda in Oscoda County, Michigan. To know how to watch the games, we have you covered below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Michigan This Week

Oscoda County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

Au Gres-Sims High School at Mio AuSable High School