Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Ogemaw County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school football action in Ogemaw County, Michigan is happening this week, and information on these matchups is available in this article, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Michigan This Week
Ogemaw County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Ogemaw Heights High School at Powers Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Flint, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.