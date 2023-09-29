Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Muskegon County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 11:16 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Looking for how to stream high school football games in Muskegon County, Michigan this week? We've got you covered.
Muskegon County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Shelby High School at Holton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Holton, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ravenna High School at Hesperia Community High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Hesperia, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Oakridge High School at Whitehall High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Whitehall, MI
- Conference: West Michigan
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Montague High School at North Muskegon High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: North Muskegon, MI
- Conference: West Michigan
- How to Stream: Watch Here
