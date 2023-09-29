If you're searching for how to stream high school football in Monroe County, Michigan this week, we've got the information here.

    • Monroe County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

    Ida High School at Onsted High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
    • Location: Onsted, MI
    • Conference: Lenawee County Athletic Association
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Whiteford High School at Erie-Mason High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
    • Location: Erie, MI
    • Conference: Tri County
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Pioneer High School at Monroe High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
    • Location: Monroe, MI
    • Conference: Southeastern Conference
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Summerfield High School at Sand Creek High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
    • Location: Sand Creek, MI
    • Conference: Tri County
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    TBD at Bedford High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
    • Location: Temperance, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Flat Rock High School at Milan High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
    • Location: Milan, MI
    • Conference: Huron League
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Dundee High School at Clinton High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
    • Location: Clinton, MI
    • Conference: Lenawee County Athletic Association
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Airport High School at New Boston Huron High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
    • Location: New Boston, MI
    • Conference: Huron League
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

