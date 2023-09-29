Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Monroe County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're searching for how to stream high school football in Monroe County, Michigan this week, we've got the information here.
Monroe County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Ida High School at Onsted High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Onsted, MI
- Conference: Lenawee County Athletic Association
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Whiteford High School at Erie-Mason High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Erie, MI
- Conference: Tri County
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pioneer High School at Monroe High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Monroe, MI
- Conference: Southeastern Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Summerfield High School at Sand Creek High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Sand Creek, MI
- Conference: Tri County
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Bedford High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Temperance, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Flat Rock High School at Milan High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Milan, MI
- Conference: Huron League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dundee High School at Clinton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Clinton, MI
- Conference: Lenawee County Athletic Association
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Airport High School at New Boston Huron High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: New Boston, MI
- Conference: Huron League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
