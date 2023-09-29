Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Midland County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The 2023 high school football season is underway, and if you're looking for how to watch games in Midland County, Michigan this week, we've got the information.
Midland County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Hemlock High School at Bullock Creek High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Midland, MI
- Conference: Tri-Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Midland High School at Traverse City West High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Traverse City, MI
- Conference: Saginaw Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Carson City-Crystal High School at Coleman High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Coleman, MI
- Conference: Mid-State
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Traverse City Central High School at H. H. Dow High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Midland, MI
- Conference: Saginaw Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
