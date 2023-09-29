Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Menominee County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Menominee County, Michigan has high school football matchups on the schedule this week, and the inside scoop on how to stream them is available in this article.
Menominee County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Stephenson High School at North Central High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Powers, MI
- Conference: Skyline central
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Gwinn High School at Bark River-Harris High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Harris, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Gladstone High School at Menominee High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Menominee, MI
- Conference: Great Northern UP Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
