Mason County, Michigan has high school football games on the schedule this week, and the inside scoop on how to watch them is available here.

    • Mason County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

    Ludington High School at Manistee High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
    • Location: Manistee, MI
    • Conference: Lakes 8
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Mason County Central High School at Hart High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
    • Location: Hart, MI
    • Conference: West Michigan
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

