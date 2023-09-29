Mason County, Michigan has high school football games on the schedule this week, and the inside scoop on how to watch them is available here.

Mason County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

Ludington High School at Manistee High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Manistee, MI

Manistee, MI Conference: Lakes 8

Lakes 8 How to Stream: Watch Here

Mason County Central High School at Hart High School