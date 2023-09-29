In Marquette County, Michigan, there are interesting high school football matchups on the calendar this week. Info on how to stream them is available below.

Marquette County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

Marquette Senior High School at Escanaba High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Escanaba, MI

Escanaba, MI Conference: Big North

Big North How to Stream: Watch Here

Westwood High School at Negaunee High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Negaunee, MI

Negaunee, MI Conference: Mid-Peninsula

Mid-Peninsula How to Stream: Watch Here

Ishpeming High School at L'Anse High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: L'Anse, MI

L'Anse, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Gwinn High School at Bark River-Harris High School