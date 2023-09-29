Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Macomb County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Want to learn how to watch high school football matchups in Macomb County, Michigan this week? We have what you need below.
Macomb County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Cranbrook Kingswood High School at Lutheran North High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Macomb, MI
- Conference: Catholic High School League
- How to Stream: Watch Here
L'Anse Creuse North High School at Port Huron High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Port Huron, MI
- Conference: Macomb Area Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St. Clair High School at South Lake High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: St. Clair Shores, MI
- Conference: Macomb Area Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lincoln High School - Warren at Madison High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Madison Heights, MI
- Conference: Macomb Area Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Branch High School at Richmond High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Richmond, MI
- Conference: Blue Water
- How to Stream: Watch Here
L'Anse Creuse High School at Lakeview High School - St. Clair Shores
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: St. Clair Shores, MI
- Conference: Macomb Area Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Chippewa Valley High School at Stevenson High School - Sterling Heights
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Sterling Heights, MI
- Conference: Macomb Area Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Roseville High School at Utica High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Utica, MI
- Conference: Macomb Area Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Romeo High School at Dakota High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Macomb Township, MI
- Conference: Macomb Area Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Memphis High School at Marlette High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Marlette, MI
- Conference: Greater Thumb Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Grosse Pointe North High School at Lake Shore High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: St. Clair Shores, MI
- Conference: Macomb Area Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Center Line High School at Clawson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Clawson, MI
- Conference: Macomb Area Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
TBD at Chippewa Valley High School
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on September 30
- Location: Clinton Township, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fitzgerald High School at Warren Woods-Tower High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on September 30
- Location: Warren, MI
- Conference: Macomb Area Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
