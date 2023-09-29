We have 2023 high school football action in Lapeer County, Michigan this week, and the inside scoop on how to watch these games is available below.

Lapeer County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

Capac High School at Dryden High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on September 29

6:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Dryden, MI

Dryden, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Croswell-Lexington High School at Almont High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Almont, MI

Almont, MI Conference: Blue Water

Blue Water How to Stream: Watch Here

North Branch High School at Richmond High School