Kent County, Michigan has high school football games on the schedule this week, and information on how to stream them is available in this article.

    • Kent County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

    Friday

    Wayland Union High School at Forest Hills Eastern High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
    • Location: Ada, MI
    • Conference: OK Conference
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Kelloggsville High School at Godwin Heights School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
    • Location: Grand Rapids, MI
    • Conference: OK Conference
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    West Catholic High School at Holland Christian High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
    • Location: Holland, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Ottawa Hills High School at Thornapple Kellogg High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
    • Location: Middleville, MI
    • Conference: OK Conference
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Caledonia High School at Hudsonville High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
    • Location: Hudsonville, MI
    • Conference: OK Conference
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Morley Stanwood High School at Kent City High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
    • Location: Kent City, MI
    • Conference: Central State Activities Associations
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Kenowa Hills High School at Grand Rapids Catholic Central High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
    • Location: Grand Rapids, MI
    • Conference: OK Conference
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Calvin Christian High School at Lawrence High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
    • Location: Lawrence, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian at Martin High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
    • Location: Martin, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Northview High School at Grand Rapids Christian High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
    • Location: Grand Rapids, MI
    • Conference: OK Conference
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Comstock Park High School at Hopkins High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
    • Location: Hopkins, MI
    • Conference: OK Conference
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Forest Hills Central High School at East Grand Rapids High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
    • Location: Grand Rapids, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Belding Area High School at Sparta High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
    • Location: Sparta, MI
    • Conference: OK Conference
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Cedar Springs High School at South Christian High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
    • Location: Kentwood, MI
    • Conference: OK Conference
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Saturday

    Eau Claire High School at Godfrey-Lee High School

    • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on September 30
    • Location: Wyoming, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

