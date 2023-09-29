Kent County, Michigan has high school football games on the schedule this week, and information on how to stream them is available in this article.

Kent County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

Friday

Wayland Union High School at Forest Hills Eastern High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Ada, MI

Ada, MI Conference: OK Conference

OK Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Kelloggsville High School at Godwin Heights School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Grand Rapids, MI

Grand Rapids, MI Conference: OK Conference

OK Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

West Catholic High School at Holland Christian High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Holland, MI

Holland, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Ottawa Hills High School at Thornapple Kellogg High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Middleville, MI

Middleville, MI Conference: OK Conference

OK Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Caledonia High School at Hudsonville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Hudsonville, MI

Hudsonville, MI Conference: OK Conference

OK Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Morley Stanwood High School at Kent City High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Kent City, MI

Kent City, MI Conference: Central State Activities Associations

Central State Activities Associations How to Stream: Watch Here

Kenowa Hills High School at Grand Rapids Catholic Central High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Grand Rapids, MI

Grand Rapids, MI Conference: OK Conference

OK Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Calvin Christian High School at Lawrence High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Lawrence, MI

Lawrence, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian at Martin High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Martin, MI

Martin, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Northview High School at Grand Rapids Christian High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Grand Rapids, MI

Grand Rapids, MI Conference: OK Conference

OK Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Comstock Park High School at Hopkins High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Hopkins, MI

Hopkins, MI Conference: OK Conference

OK Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Forest Hills Central High School at East Grand Rapids High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Grand Rapids, MI

Grand Rapids, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Belding Area High School at Sparta High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Sparta, MI

Sparta, MI Conference: OK Conference

OK Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Cedar Springs High School at South Christian High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Kentwood, MI

Kentwood, MI Conference: OK Conference

OK Conference How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Eau Claire High School at Godfrey-Lee High School