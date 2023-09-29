Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Kalkaska County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Searching for how to watch high school football games in Kalkaska County, Michigan this week? We've got you covered.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Michigan This Week
Kalkaska County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Kalkaska High School at Johannesburg-Lewiston High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Johannesburg, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.