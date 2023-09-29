Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Jackson County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's watch some real high school football. In the piece below, we let you know how to watch or stream the high school games happening in Jackson County, Michigan this week.
Jackson County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Reading High School at Hanover-Horton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Hanover, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Springport High School at Bronson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Bronson, MI
- Conference: Big 8
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Jackson High School at Adrian High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Adrian, MI
- Conference: Southeastern Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Jackson Northwest High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Jackson, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Michigan Center High School at Grass Lake High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Grass Lake, MI
- Conference: Cascades
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Concord High School at Gobles High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Gobles, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Manchester High School at East Jackson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Jackson, MI
- Conference: Cascades
- How to Stream: Watch Here
