Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Ionia County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Want to learn how to stream high school football matchups in Ionia County, Michigan this week? We have you covered here.
Ionia County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Ionia High School at Sexton High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Lansing, MI
- Conference: Capital Area
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Portland High School at Eaton Rapids High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Eaton Rapids, MI
- Conference: Capital Area
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saranac High School at Stockbridge JrSr High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Stockbridge, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St. Patrick High School at Vestaburg High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Vestaburg, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Belding Area High School at Sparta High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Sparta, MI
- Conference: OK Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
