Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Ingham County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 11:16 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Is there high school football on the agenda this week in Ingham County, Michigan? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a snap, we provide details on how to stream the games in the article below.
Ingham County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Ionia High School at Sexton High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Lansing, MI
- Conference: Capital Area
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mason High School at Eastern High School - Lansing
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Lansing, MI
- Conference: Capital Area
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Okemos High School at Clare High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Clare, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saranac High School at Stockbridge JrSr High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Stockbridge, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Waverly High School at Holt High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Holt, MI
- Conference: Capital Area
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Williamston High School at St Johns High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: St. Johns, MI
- Conference: Capital Area
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Everett High School at East Lansing High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: East Lansing, MI
- Conference: Capital Area
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Morrice High School at Webberville Community High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Webberville, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
