Is there high school football on the agenda this week in Ingham County, Michigan? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a snap, we provide details on how to stream the games in the article below.

Other Games in Michigan This Week

Ingham County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

Ionia High School at Sexton High School

Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on September 29

5:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Lansing, MI

Lansing, MI Conference: Capital Area

Capital Area How to Stream: Watch Here

Mason High School at Eastern High School - Lansing

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Lansing, MI

Lansing, MI Conference: Capital Area

Capital Area How to Stream: Watch Here

Okemos High School at Clare High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Clare, MI

Clare, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Saranac High School at Stockbridge JrSr High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Stockbridge, MI

Stockbridge, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Waverly High School at Holt High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: Holt, MI

Holt, MI Conference: Capital Area

Capital Area How to Stream: Watch Here

Williamston High School at St Johns High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: St. Johns, MI

St. Johns, MI Conference: Capital Area

Capital Area How to Stream: Watch Here

Everett High School at East Lansing High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29

7:00 PM ET on September 29 Location: East Lansing, MI

East Lansing, MI Conference: Capital Area

Capital Area How to Stream: Watch Here

Morrice High School at Webberville Community High School