High school football is happening this week in Huron County, Michigan, and info on these games is available in this article, if you're looking for how to watch them.

    • Huron County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

    Sandusky High School at Harbor Beach Community High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
    • Location: Harbor Beach, MI
    • Conference: Greater Thumb Conference
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Merritt Academy at Caseville High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
    • Location: Caseville, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Peck Community High School at North Huron High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
    • Location: Kinde, MI
    • Conference: North Central Thumb
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Bad Axe High School at Ubly High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
    • Location: Ubly, MI
    • Conference: Greater Thumb Conference
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Reese High School at Laker High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
    • Location: Pigeon, MI
    • Conference: Greater Thumb Conference
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

