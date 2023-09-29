Wanting to catch this week's high school football games in Houghton County, Michigan? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.

    • Houghton County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

    Friday

    Houghton High School at Calumet High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
    • Location: Calumet, MI
    • Conference: West PAC
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Hancock High School at Kingsford High School

    • Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on September 29
    • Location: Kingsford, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Saturday

    Forest Park High School at Lake Linden-Hubbell High School

    • Game Time: 1:30 PM ET on September 30
    • Location: Lake Linden, MI
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

