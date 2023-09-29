After hitting .229 with a double and four walks in his past 10 games, Garrett Mitchell and the Milwaukee Brewers take on the Chicago Cubs (who will start Kyle Hendricks) at 8:10 PM ET on Friday.

He reached base in all three of his plate appearances (1-for-1 with a double) in his previous appearance against the Cardinals.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Garrett Mitchell Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023

Friday, September 29, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

American Family Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks

Kyle Hendricks TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Looking to place a prop bet on Garrett Mitchell? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Garrett Mitchell At The Plate

Mitchell has two doubles, a triple, three home runs and six walks while hitting .271.

Mitchell has gotten at least one hit in 64.7% of his games this year (11 of 17), with multiple hits five times (29.4%).

In 17 games played this season, he has homered in two of them.

In four games this season (23.5%), Mitchell has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In eight games this year (47.1%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Other Brewers Players vs the Cubs

Garrett Mitchell Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 11 .368 AVG .225 .455 OBP .279 .947 SLG .275 5 XBH 1 3 HR 0 4 RBI 2 6/3 K/BB 18/3 0 SB 1

Cubs Pitching Rankings