Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Dickinson County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 11:16 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you reside in Dickinson County, Michigan and try to stay on top of all the local high school football action, we've got you covered. Below, we provide all the details you need for how to watch the games this week.
Dickinson County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Manistique High School at Iron Mountain High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Iron Mountain, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hancock High School at Kingsford High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on September 29
- Location: Kingsford, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
