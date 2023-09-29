Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Chippewa County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 11:16 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you reside in Chippewa County, Michigan and try to stay on top of all the local high school football action, you've come to the right place. Below, we have all the details you need for how to watch the games this week.
Chippewa County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Glen Lake High School at Sault Area High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Sault Ste. Marie, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Munising High School at Pickford High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Pickford, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Brimley Area High School at Engadine High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Engadine, MI
- Conference: Eastern Upper Peninsula Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
