The Milwaukee Brewers will look to Tyrone Taylor for continued offensive production when they take on Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs on Friday.

Brewers vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, September 29, 2023

Friday, September 29, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field

Brewers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Brewers average one home run per game to rank 24th in MLB action with 162 total home runs.

Milwaukee is 25th in baseball, slugging .385.

The Brewers have the 23rd-ranked batting average in the majors (.240).

Milwaukee has the No. 17 offense in baseball, scoring 4.5 runs per game (714 total runs).

The Brewers are 17th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .319.

The Brewers strike out 8.7 times per game, the No. 17 average in baseball.

Milwaukee's pitching staff is 13th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.

Milwaukee has a 3.74 team ERA that ranks No. 1 among all MLB pitching staffs.

Brewers pitchers combine for the No. 2 WHIP in MLB (1.185).

Brewers Probable Starting Pitcher

Colin Rea (6-6) takes the mound for the Brewers in his 22nd start of the season. He has a 4.74 ERA in 119 2/3 innings pitched, with 104 strikeouts.

His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Tuesday when the right-hander threw one scoreless inning against the St. Louis Cardinals without allowing a hit.

Rea is trying to record his fifth quality start of the season in this game.

Rea heads into the matchup with 16 outings of five or more innings pitched this year.

He has had three appearances this season in which he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Brewers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Brewers Starter Opponent Starter 9/23/2023 Marlins L 5-4 Away Brandon Woodruff Jesús Luzardo 9/24/2023 Marlins L 6-1 Away Freddy Peralta Edward Cabrera 9/26/2023 Cardinals L 4-1 Home Adrian Houser Miles Mikolas 9/27/2023 Cardinals W 3-2 Home Wade Miley Zack Thompson 9/28/2023 Cardinals W 3-0 Home Corbin Burnes Dakota Hudson 9/29/2023 Cubs - Home Colin Rea Kyle Hendricks 9/30/2023 Cubs - Home Freddy Peralta Jordan Wicks 10/1/2023 Cubs - Home Adrian Houser Justin Steele

