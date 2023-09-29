Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Branch County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
There is high school football action in Branch County, Michigan this week, and info on how to stream these matchups is available right here.
Branch County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Springport High School at Bronson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Bronson, MI
- Conference: Big 8
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Coldwater High School at Battle Creek Pennfield High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Battle Creek, MI
- Conference: Interstate 8
- How to Stream: Watch Here
