Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's check out some real high school football. In the article below, we tell you how to watch or stream the high school matchups happening in Benzie County, Michigan this week.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Michigan This Week

Benzie County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

Benzie Central High School at Boyne City High School

Game Time: 6:45 PM ET on September 29

6:45 PM ET on September 29 Location: Boyne City, MI

Boyne City, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

Frankfort High School at Tawas Area High School