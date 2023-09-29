Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Bay County This Week
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 11:16 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Root for your favorite local high school football team in Bay County, Michigan this week by tuning in and seeing every snap. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Bay County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Swan Valley High School at John Glenn High School - Bay City
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Bay City, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Garber High School at Frankenmuth High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Frankenmuth, MI
- Conference: Tri-Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Gladwin High School at Pinconning Area High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Pinconning, MI
- Conference: Jack Pine
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Carsonville-Port Sanilac High School at All Saints Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Bay City, MI
- Conference: North Central Thumb
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bay City Central High School at Westmont High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: San Jose, CA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bay City Central High School at Mount Pleasant High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
- Location: Mt. Pleasant, MI
- Conference: Saginaw Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
