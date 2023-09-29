Wanting to catch this week's high school football games in Arenac County, Michigan? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, read on.

    • Arenac County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

    Carrollton High School at Standish-Sterling Central High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
    • Location: Standish, MI
    • Conference: Tri-Valley
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Au Gres-Sims High School at Mio AuSable High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 29
    • Location: Mio, MI
    • Conference: North Star League
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

